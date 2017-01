One 53 years old lady Jonita Peixoto from Navelim died in a hit and run accident case at Verna highway bypass yesterday night at 11.45 pm.

According to Verna police Jonita was returning home with her daughter in law Melba Peixoto on a dio bike when an unknown vehicle dashed them and fled from the site. Verna police have registered a hit and run case against an unknown vehicle driver.