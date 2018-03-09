54 illegal structures occupying 15,000 sq mtr of land at Calangute will be demolished soon informed NGPDA Chairman Michael Lobo.

“Notices in this regards have already been issued and hearing is also given,” Lobo added.

“Entire hill at Parra, opposite to the church will be converted into no development zone,” Lobo informed.

“In Nagoa one person has filled five fields. NGPDA will be taking action against him soon,” Calangute MLA asserted.