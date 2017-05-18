State election commission issues notification for reservation of panchayat wards. Panchayat election model of conduct to come into force from tomorrow 18 May and will go on till the end of counting process i.e. June 13.

The Goa government announced reservations of 540 seats in 186 panchayats, which go to the polls on June 11.The 540 wards have been reserved for OBC, ST and SC out of which 167 are for women. Also, another 323 seats have been reserved for women in the general category. SC reservation Male- 12 Female- 3 Total- 15 , ST reservation Male 114 Female 54 Total 168 , OBC reservation Male 247 Female 110 Total 357 , Grand Total- 540