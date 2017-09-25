Home News 55 hutments at Baina to be demolished tomorrow News 55 hutments at Baina to be demolished tomorrow By Digital Goa - September 25, 2017, 6 :32 pm The South Goa district administration has ordered the demolition of 55 hutments at Baina beach. The demolition is to be carried out tomorrow, September 26. Demolition was stayed earlier as the hutment occupants had moved the high court. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS EDC registers record profit of Rs 61 Crore Digital Goa - September 22, 2017, 8 :22 pm Space at old secretariat inadequate to house state museum –Sudin Dhavlikar Digital Goa - September 22, 2017, 8 :19 pm Goa to have law for contract and community farming soon – Agriculture Minister Digital Goa - September 22, 2017, 8 :05 pm Nigerian National Arrested with drugs worth Rs 1.6 lakh at Arambol Digital Goa - September 22, 2017, 7 :52 pm