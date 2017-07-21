Home News 5849 Pending scholarships of OBC students to be cleared in 3-4 weeks... News 5849 Pending scholarships of OBC students to be cleared in 3-4 weeks – Madkaikar By Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 7 :23 pm 4159 Post Matric & 1690 Pre Matric Scholarships of OBC students are pending for the year 2016-17. “All pendency will be cleared within next 3 to 4 week time,” Social Welfare minister Pandurang Madkaikar told the house in a written reply. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Pedestrian killed at Verna Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 8 :39 pm Not a single Congress MLA will split- CLP Leader Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 8 :32 pm Retired Goan seamen’s pension to be increased to Rs 5000 Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 8 :27 pm Goa MLAs may get another pay hike shortly Team Digital Goa - July 21, 2017, 8 :22 pm