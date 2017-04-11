Home Events 5th Free Summer Football Coaching Camp At Mala, Panaji Events 5th Free Summer Football Coaching Camp At Mala, Panaji By Team Digital Goa - April 11, 2017, 11 :48 am YUVA organizes 5th Free Summer Football Coaching Camp from 22nd April to 13th May, 2017 in Mala, Panaji for kids below 14 years. Nutrition and Certificates will be provided. For more details contact Akhil 9545622528/ Raghuvir 9420595013 - Advertisement -EDITOR PICKS Heavy and medium commercial goods vehicle and inter state buses to be temporarily ... Team Digital Goa - April 11, 2017, 2 :50 pm WRD Minister pitches for a state wide ban on late night parties Team Digital Goa - April 11, 2017, 11 :14 am Mine dept sets 8 MT target for ore extraction before monsoon Team Digital Goa - April 11, 2017, 11 :11 am Major crackdown on matka gambling in the state, over 100 arrrested Team Digital Goa - April 11, 2017, 11 :07 am