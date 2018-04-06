Calangute police arrested 6 lady vendors selling curios on the beach at Calangute for allegedly causing nuisance to foreigner tourists at the Candolim beach.
Six ladies from Aradi, Candolim were arrested as they were found near the foreigner tourists and supposedly were trying to sell some articles etc to the tourists informed the police. They will be produced before the JMFC Mapusa for further action.
