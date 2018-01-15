Home Breaking News 6 trucks & 1 JCB seized by police for illegal excavation &... 6 trucks & 1 JCB seized by police for illegal excavation & land filling at Kadamba plateau. BJP leader Hemant Golatkar booked for abusing officials By Digital Goa - January 15, 2018, 12 :05 pm 6 trucks & 1 JCB seized by police for illegal excavation & land filling at Kadamba plateau. BJP leader Hemant Golatkar booked for abusing officials - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS AAP slams govt for celebrating opinion poll day while being in alliance with MGP Digital Goa - January 15, 2018, 9 :34 pm Citizens groups ‘inaugurate’ opinion poll square at Colva ahead of official inauguration Digital Goa - January 15, 2018, 8 :10 pm WRD & Fisheries Minister seeks suggestions for improvement and effectiveness from staff Digital Goa - January 15, 2018, 5 :46 pm Private buses stop plying from Panaji bus stand in protest against assault on private... Team Digital Goa - January 13, 2018, 5 :46 pm