Margao Police arrested a 64 year old lady for Margao for allegedly running a brothel at the premises of her Bar and Restaurant in Margao. The customer one Mohammad Ali from Assam was also placed under arrest. Police raided Goa Lords Bar and Restaurant near MMC owned by the accused one Justina D’Souza and rescued a 22 year old girl from Hubli, Karnataka. The victim girl has been sent to Apna ghar.