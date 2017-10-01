Goa Forest Department
Wildlife & Ecotourism (North) Division
Schedule for 66th Wildlife Week’2017
|Sr.
No
|Name
of event
|Category
|Session
|Venue
|02/10/17 (Mon)
|1.
|Slow Bicycle
Rally Competition
|Local
High School Students
|Full
day
|Chorao
|04/10/17
(Wed)
|1.
|Quiz
competition
|College
|B.N
| Panaji.- Goa Science Centre
Organised by Wildlife division (North)
|Margao- Chowgulae College
Organised by Wildlife division (South)
|05/10/17 &
6/10/17 (Thus & Fri)
|4.
|Nature Camp
& Bird Watching
|College/
University students
|Full day
|Bondla , Mollem Organised by Wildlife division (North)
|Netravali & Cotigao
Organised by Wildlife division (South)
|08/10/17(Sun)
|1.
|On the spot
drawing Competition
|Primary School
and Middle School
|B.N
|Shall be held simultaneously at
Panaji: Goa Science Centre,
Mapusa: Dnyanprasarak
Mandal’s High School
Ponda: AJD Almeida High School
Valpoi: Forest Training School
Organised by Wildlife division (North)
|Margao: Loyola School
Vasco: Primary School
Cancona:St. Thereza High School
Qupem:Our Lady of Mother of
Sanguem:Miracles High School
Organised by Wildlife division (South)
|2.
|-do-
|Specially
Abled School
|-do-
|At the respective special schools .
|3.
|Essay Writing
Competition in Konkani/Marathi & English
|High School
and Higher Secondary School
|A.N
|Shall be held simultaneously at
Panaji: Goa Science Centre,
Mapusa: Dnyanprasarak Mandal’s High School
Ponda: AJD Almeida High School
Valpoi: Forest Training School
Organised by Wildlife division (North)
|Margao: Loyola School
Vasco: Primary School
A.D.E.I office.
Cancona:St.Thereza High School
Qupem:Our Lady of Mother of Poor High School
Sanguem:Miracles High School
Organised
|02/10/17 (Mon)
|1.
|Village level
Awareness Camp
|General
Public
|Full
day
|Chorao
|03/10/17 (Tue)
|1.
|Village level Awareness Camps
|General Public
|Full day
|Bondla, Madei, & Mollem organised by Wildlife division (North) Panaji.
|Cotigao & Netravali organised by Wildlife division (South) Margao.
|11/10/17 (Wed)
|1.
|Bicycle Rally
|High School
and Higher Secondary School
|B.N
|Bondla
organised by Wildlife (North) division
|Cotigao
& Netravali organised by Wildlife division (South) Margao.
|12/10/17(Thu)
|1.
|Best of Waste
Campaign
|High School
and Higher Secondary School
|B.N
|Bondla,Madei,Campal & Mollem organised by Wildlife (North)
division, Panaji
|Cotigao & Netravali organised by Wildlife division (South) Margao.
|13/10/17
(Fri)
|1.
|Nature Camp
including Swachh Bharat Campaign
|High School
and Higher Secondary School
|Full day
|Bondla & Mollem organised by Wildlife (North) division, Panaji
|Cotigao &
Netravali organised by Wildlife division (South) Margao
- Schools to indicate the name of venue for On the Spot Drawing and Essay Writing
events where their students shall take part while forwarding entries.
- i)Entries of North District to be send to Wildlife Division (North) who will conducting the event.
ii)Entries of South District to be Send to Wildlife Division (South) who will be conducting the event.
- Entries can be sent by post/ fax/ e-mail at any one of the following address(es):
- a) Dy. Conservator of Forests,
Wildlife & Eco-tourism (North) Division, 1st Lift, 4th Floor, Junta House, Panaji-(Goa.)
Phone No.: 0832-2229701 e-mail: dcfwlnorth-forest.goa@nic.in
Campal:0832-2228772 Bondla:0832-2935800 Mollem:0832-2612211 Madei:8275007635
- b) Dy. Conservator of Forests, Wildlife & Eco-tourism (South) Division,
2nd Floor, Forest Campus, Aquem, Margao-(Goa.)
Phone No.: 0832-2756980
Fax : 0832-2756980
e-mail: dcfwlsouth-forest.goa@nic.in
Netravali:0832-2608444
Cotigao:0832-2965601