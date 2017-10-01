Goa Forest Department

Wildlife & Ecotourism (North) Division

Schedule  for 66th Wildlife Week’2017

Sr.
No		 Name
of event		 Category Session Venue
02/10/17 (Mon)
1. Slow Bicycle
Rally Competition		 Local
High School Students		 Full
day		 Chorao
04/10/17
(Wed)
1. Quiz
competition		  College B.N  Panaji.- Goa Science Centre

Organised by Wildlife division (North)
Margao- Chowgulae College

Organised  by Wildlife division (South)
05/10/17 &
6/10/17 (Thus & Fri)
4. Nature Camp
& Bird Watching		 College/
University students		 Full day Bondla , Mollem Organised by Wildlife division (North)
Netravali & Cotigao

Organised by Wildlife division (South)
08/10/17(Sun)
1. On the spot
drawing Competition		 Primary School
and Middle School		 B.N Shall be held simultaneously at

Panaji: Goa Science Centre,

Mapusa: Dnyanprasarak

Mandal’s   High   School

Ponda:  AJD Almeida High   School

Valpoi: Forest Training  School

Organised by Wildlife division (North)

 
Margao: Loyola School

Vasco: Primary School
A.D.E.I  office.

Cancona:St. Thereza High School

Qupem:Our Lady of Mother of
Poor High School

Sanguem:Miracles High School

Organised by Wildlife division (South)
2. -do- Specially
Abled School		 -do- At the respective  special schools .
3. Essay Writing
Competition in Konkani/Marathi & English		 High School
and Higher Secondary School		 A.N Shall be held simultaneously at

Panaji: Goa Science Centre,

Mapusa:  Dnyanprasarak   Mandal’s   High   School

Ponda: AJD Almeida High   School

Valpoi: Forest Training School

Organised by Wildlife division (North)
Margao: Loyola School

Vasco: Primary School

A.D.E.I  office.

Cancona:St.Thereza High School

Qupem:Our Lady of Mother of Poor High School

Sanguem:Miracles High  School

Organised
by Wildlife division (South)

 

 

02/10/17 (Mon)
1. Village level
Awareness Camp		 General
Public		 Full
day		 Chorao
03/10/17 (Tue)
1. Village level Awareness Camps General Public Full day Bondla, Madei, & Mollem organised by Wildlife division (North) Panaji.
Cotigao & Netravali organised by Wildlife division (South) Margao.
11/10/17 (Wed)
1. Bicycle Rally High School
and Higher Secondary School		 B.N Bondla

organised by  Wildlife (North) division
Cotigao
& Netravali organised by Wildlife division (South) Margao.
12/10/17(Thu)
1. Best of Waste
Campaign		 High School
and Higher Secondary School		 B.N Bondla,Madei,Campal & Mollem organised by  Wildlife (North)
division, Panaji
Cotigao & Netravali organised by Wildlife division (South) Margao.
13/10/17
(Fri)
1. Nature Camp
including Swachh Bharat Campaign		 High School
and Higher Secondary School		 Full day Bondla & Mollem organised by  Wildlife (North) division, Panaji
Cotigao &
Netravali organised by Wildlife division (South) Margao

 

  1. Schools to indicate the name of venue for On the Spot Drawing and Essay Writing
    events where their students shall take part while forwarding entries.
  1. i)Entries of North District to be send to Wildlife Division (North) who will conducting the event.


ii)Entries of South District to be Send to Wildlife Division (South) who will be conducting the event.

  1. Entries can be sent by post/ fax/ e-mail at any one of the following address(es):

 

  1. a)    Dy. Conservator of Forests,
    Wildlife & Eco-tourism (North) Division,     1st Lift, 4th  Floor, Junta House, Panaji-(Goa.)

      Phone No.: 0832-2229701        e-mail: dcfwlnorth-forest.goa@nic.in

     Campal:0832-2228772      Bondla:0832-2935800        Mollem:0832-2612211       Madei:8275007635

 

  1. b)  Dy. Conservator of Forests, Wildlife & Eco-tourism (South) Division, 


2nd Floor, Forest Campus,  Aquem, Margao-(Goa.)


Phone No.: 0832-2756980


Fax : 0832-2756980


e-mail: dcfwlsouth-forest.goa@nic.in


Netravali:0832-2608444

Cotigao:0832-2965601

 

 

 

 

 