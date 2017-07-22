68 cricket clubs associated with Goa Cricket Association(GCA) have decided to approach the Supreme Court of India against alleged misappropriation of Rs 234 crores in GCA from 2001 to 2016.

The clubs have named ex-presidents of GCA Chetan Desai, Dyanand Narvekar, Balu Fadke and current GCA President Shekhar Salkar in the alleged wrongdoings.

Talking to media Ex-Secretary of GCA Shirish Naik said that the clubs are disappointed with the approach of the Goa Government towards the various scams that have come to light in GCA. Government even failed to appoint an administrator on the GCA to clean up Goa’s premier sports body said Naik.