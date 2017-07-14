Sixth offshore casino MV Lucky Seven owned by ex Haryana minister Gopal Kanda’s Global Hotels company today towed in Mandovi river and anchored at Verem Bay Thursday afternoon. The vessel was towed by three tugs from Mormugao Port Trust into Mandovi river via Aguada Bay which was a very dangerous operation. Captain of Ports had warned of potential danger during the operation. However, High Court had allowed the vessel to be brought in Mandovi river at the risk of the company. There are already five offshore casino vessels in Mandovi river and the addition of this vessel has evoked sharp reactions from some quarters.