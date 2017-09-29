Sancoale Panchayat today along with Sarpanch Girish Pillai, secretary Narayan and ward no 8 Panch Harish Kader today removed 7 illegal gadddas and handcarts that were obstructing the bus stop at Zuarinagar. The Panchayat had served 7 days notice to them. However an extension of 3 days was also given and today in presence of Verna police force under PSI Diogo Gracias gaddas were removed. Many more gaddas that are encroaching the road are likely to be removed soon said the Sarpanch. The Panchayat had recieved complains from people that roads near Zuari Nagar bus stop had been congested and bus stand was not accessible as these gaddas were right in front of the bus stop.