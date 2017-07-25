Rs.8.93 Crores worth Mayem Lake developmental project which is taken up by Goa Tourism Development Corporation(GTDC) will be completed by Oct 2017, Minister of Tourism Manohar Azgaonkar informed the house in a written reply. The project is being developed by M/s Bagkiya Constructions Pvt Ltd, Porvorim since 2015 and has overshot the stipulated date of completion of March 2016 by over a year. The project comprises of development of the Mayem Lake by providing facilities such as amphitheatre of 150 capacity, Children play area and Mirror Maze, Landscaping and Illumination