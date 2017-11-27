Bollywood stalwart Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured as ‘personality of the year’ award while Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan will be felicitated with a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the closing ceremony.

The 48th edition of International Film Festival of India, that saw who’s who of world and India cinema, concludes on Tuesday in Goa. The festival provided a platform to exchange diverse views, where experts also shared their experiences and suggestions about filmmaking. Globally renowned filmmaker, Shekhar Kapoor conducted a master class at the Kala Academy where actor Sushant Singh Rajput discussed with him the aspects of creativity and script.

One of the Bollywood’s favourites, filmmaker Karan Johar was all praise for IFFI. He said that IFFI was also an opportunity to discuss the technical and commercial sides of movies.

One of the greatest stars of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the ‘personality of the year’ award at the closing ceremony of the festival while Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan will be felicitated with ‘lifetime achievement award’. IFFI provided an opportunity to the audience to watch films from different parts of the world as well as the country. Besides, master classes and panel discussions with industry veterans were the key highlights of the festival.