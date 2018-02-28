8 New Interstate routes to be covered by KTC By Digital Goa - February 28, 2018, 5 :55 pm KTC today launched 8 new inter state buses from Goa to Belgavi, Miraj, Kolhapur, Ambolim, Raichur-Bagalkot, Badami & Muudebihal. 12 more routes will be covered by KTC soon informed officials. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS 8 New Interstate routes to be covered by KTC Digital Goa - February 28, 2018, 5 :55 pm Minor girl kidnapped from West Bengal rescued by Calangute Police Digital Goa - February 27, 2018, 9 :37 pm Fatorda police arrest history sheeter in Maharashtrian girl rape case Digital Goa - February 27, 2018, 2 :38 pm Two Kiosks and packed good of two masala vendors gutted in fire at Mapusa Digital Goa - February 27, 2018, 12 :12 pm