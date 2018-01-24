80 handcart licences renewed by CCP By Digital Goa - January 24, 2018, 9 :37 pm Corporation of City of Panaji(CCP) has renewed licences of 80 hawkers today. This is the first batch of renewal of licences. 12 more handcart licences will be renewed soon informed sources. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS ACB has not followed procedures- SJM Sangodkar Digital Goa - January 24, 2018, 10 :50 pm Hospital parking spaces to be made chargeable soon Digital Goa - January 24, 2018, 10 :17 pm 80 handcart licences renewed by CCP Digital Goa - January 24, 2018, 9 :37 pm No ‘Padmaavat’ screening in Rajasthan, Guj, MP, Goa: Multiplex body Digital Goa - January 24, 2018, 9 :18 pm