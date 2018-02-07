Home Marathi 88 खाणींबाबत कायदेशीर सल्ला घेऊन पुढील निर्णय : मुख्यमंत्री Marathi 88 खाणींबाबत कायदेशीर सल्ला घेऊन पुढील निर्णय : मुख्यमंत्री By Digital Goa - February 7, 2018, 10 :10 pm सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाने राज्यातील 88 खाणींबाबत दिलेल्या निर्णयावर कायदेशीर सल्ला घेऊन पुढील कृती ठरविणार असल्याचे मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रीकर यांनी सांगितले. येत्या दोन दिवसात यावरील पुढील कृती ठरवू असे ते म्हणाले. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS SC judgment has adverse repercussions to all stakeholders – Mine Owners Digital Goa - February 7, 2018, 10 :17 pm Vedanta hit by SC ruling on mining iron ore in Goa Digital Goa - February 7, 2018, 9 :46 pm Loyola Principle granted anticipatory bail in student assault matter Digital Goa - February 7, 2018, 9 :31 pm Noted Writer Shridhar Kamat breathes his last Digital Goa - February 7, 2018, 5 :48 pm