सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाने राज्यातील 88 खाणींबाबत दिलेल्या निर्णयावर कायदेशीर सल्ला घेऊन पुढील कृती ठरविणार असल्याचे मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रीकर यांनी सांगितले. येत्या दोन दिवसात यावरील पुढील कृती ठरवू असे ते म्हणाले.