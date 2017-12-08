Goa’s greatest art & literary event….

Goa Arts and Literature Festival (GALF) will be held from December 7 to December 10, at The International Centre Goa (ICG), Dona Paula.

Visit www.goaartlitfest.com for details

Book Releases | Readings | Panel Discussions Interactive Sessions | Workshops Performances | Music

ENGLISH | HINDI | KONKANI | MARATHI & More Languages

Goa’s greatest art & literary event….

FOR FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS, VISIT: www.goaartlitfest.com

PHONE:+91 832 2452805 to 1O EXTN: (605) | EMAIL: pro@incentgoa.com

LIKE US: ThelnternationalCentreGoa FOLLow US: @icggoa