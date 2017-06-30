It’s been nine months since their huts were demolished. But the much promised dawn in the lives of these tribals in Ponda taluka, has not broken.The members of the Vanarmare tribe of Nirankal have been are forced to lead a primitive life. They are hoping that the government will improve their standard of living by providing them with houses, thereby fulfilling their long-awaited dream. The ground reality at Nirankal is that the tribe members live in temporary huts with a solar lamp. While there are streetlights in their area, their homes are not lit by electricity.