Timely intervention by Dabolim airport police averted strike of 90 loaders at the airport on Sunday morning. The problem took place due to differences over few issues between loaders and Globe Ground India company that caters to Oman Airways, Qatar Airways and Vistara Airlines.

When the loaders barged outside the airport, PSI Jatin Potdar rushed to the site and called Station Manager Piyush Khanna. After discussion between the company official and loaders the strike was called off.

PSI Potdar asked both the parties to sort out their matters inside the airport and not to form mobs outside the airport.