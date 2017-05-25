The SSC results show that a record 91.57 percent students have passed the examination held in April, beating the previous high of 90.93 percent.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the results this morning. A total of 18,766 appeared, of which 17,193 passed reaulting into a pass percentage of 91.57 percent. Girls scored over the boys. Compared to 91.18 percent boys passing the exams, 91.94 percent are girls.

184 children with special need answered the SSC exams out of which 161 passed with a pass percentage of 87.50 percent. Another 202 students out of 1762 passed with NSQF benefit, and

8246 students availed the sports marks out of which 410 students passed the exams with these sports marks.

The Board has declared last date for revaluation of answer books on June 2 and Supplementary exam will be held from June 19 to June 27.