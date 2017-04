Various Competitions for the Different Age Groups on the Occasion of 9th Anniversary of Sateri Temple, Chandel, Pernem Goa

on 29th April

At. 2 pm- Rangoli and Cooking Competition for Women

At 4 pm- Drawing and Craft Competition for Childrens

At 4.30 pm- Inaugurationof the Book Exhibition and Prize Distribution

At 7 pm.- Cultural Program of Children by Bal Bhavan Academy Chandel

Chief Guest- Shri manohar (Babu) Asgaonkar

Chief Speaker- Shri Sanjay Harmalkar

Contact- 7448019163