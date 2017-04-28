Home Events A Comedy Interactive Play- Redrum At ICG, Donapaula on 29th April... Events A Comedy Interactive Play- Redrum At ICG, Donapaula on 29th April At 8 pm By Team Digital Goa - April 28, 2017, 11 :37 am A comedy interactive play at international centre Goa on Sat 29 April at 8pm. Tickets Rs 500 available at bina punjani salon and ICG. Call Ravi at 99871 41167 for more info. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Speech by the President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee at the 29th Convocation of... Team Digital Goa - April 25, 2017, 10 :48 pm Ban on recruitment in educational institutions in Goa lifted Team Digital Goa - April 25, 2017, 11 :19 am Panchayat elections in Goa advanced to June 17 Team Digital Goa - April 25, 2017, 11 :12 am Come out with roadmap for effective health services by May 15: Rane Team Digital Goa - April 25, 2017, 10 :58 am