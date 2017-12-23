AAI & Indigo 91.9 FM launch Goa Airport Radio By Digital Goa - December 23, 2017, 8 :50 pm Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Indigo 91.9 FM on Saturday announced their partnership with the launch of Goa Airport Radio at Goa International Airport. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS FC Pune wins with 2 goals to nil over FC Goa Digital Goa - December 23, 2017, 10 :19 pm Lokayukta seeks status report in bribery case involving Ex-IGP Garg Digital Goa - December 23, 2017, 9 :18 pm CCP building to host Brazil embassy –Mayor Furtado Digital Goa - December 23, 2017, 8 :53 pm AAI & Indigo 91.9 FM launch Goa Airport Radio Digital Goa - December 23, 2017, 8 :50 pm