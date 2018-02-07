The “hurried renewal” of 88 mining leases in Goa by the BJP-led coalition government in 2015 is an even bigger scam than the Rs 35,000 crore illegal mining scam exposed in 2012 by a judicial commission, the AAP alleged on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court cancelled the mining leases. “The Justice M.B. Shah Commission had exposed a Rs 35,000 crore illegal mining scam. There was no action on it by the government. The hurried renewal of 88 mining leases, before the central act which made auctioning of leases is mandatory, is an even bigger scam. It is shameful for the government. There should be a probe on how the leases were renewed. I congratulate Goa Foundation,” AAP state convenor Elvis Gomes told reporters in Panaji.