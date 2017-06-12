The AAP in Goa on Sunday alleged malpractice in the ongoing village panchayat polls in the coastal state, claiming that identity of voters is allegedly being compromised at the time of casting ballot. “The serial numbering of ballot paper leaves it open for the political establishment to identify which voter has voted for whom. Dozens of AAP volunteers have registered written complaints with presiding officers at their respective booths,” Goa’s Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Ashley Rosario told reporters.