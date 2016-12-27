The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) today declared its eighth list of four candidates approved by the party’s Political Affairs Committee. Santosh Pai Raiturkar (Margao), Edwin Domnic Vaz(Curtorim), Vasant Sahadev Naik(Dabolim), Ashish Kanekar(Valpoi).

The party has so far declared 36 candidates for the state assembly elections 2017.

Political analysts were expecting that the Curtorim seat would go to Shalom Sardinha but it was assigned to Edwin Vaz.

Thus, AAP has now announced 36 candidates besides declaring the State Convenor and former bureaucrat, Elvis Gomes, as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Details of Candidates are as follows

Margao – Santosh Pai Raiturkar

A veteran of grassroot civic politics in Margao, 62-year-old Santosh Pai Raiturkar is a popular face and was elected Councillor twice — in 1985 and 1995 — in Margao.

A former Congress general secretary, Raiturkar joined AAP as a volunteer in August this year and has been working with dedication since then.

He has been a selfless social worker for over three decades serving the community at large in Margao.

He is currently the president of Margao Ambulance Trust which provides succour to large sections of Margao’s citizens caught in medical emergencies. He also served as president of Rotaract Club of Margao (1981-84), president of Margao Jaycees (1984-85) and president of Margao Seva Association (2008-12).

Curtorim – Edwin Domnic Vaz

38-year-old Edwin is a successful career-Engineer (BE, Computers) deeply involved with community issues in his Raia village and Curtorim constituency.

He has been a member of Raia Sporting Club (since 2011), ‘Citizens for Sonsoddo’ dedicated to evolve solutions to the garbage dump problems and is volunteering through his IT Consultancy startup to provide free design and development of websites for all village Panchayats of Goa.

His gesture, to design and develop websites for free, is aimed at empowering rural Goa by building an active community of Goan village residents participating in the local socio-political and developmental diacourse.

He has been an AAP volunteer for long dedicated to the party’s stated goals of clean and honest politics.

Dabolim – Vasant Sahadev Naik

47-year-old Vasant Naik is a leader of the traditional fishermen (Ramponkars) and a protege of the Late Matanhy Saldanha.

He is a serving panch of Bogmalo-Chicolna village Panchayat and served two more earlier terms (2000-02 and 2002-05). He was Sarpanch from 2000 to 2004.

In 2005 Vasant contested and won the Zilla Panchayat election.

Vasant is vice-president of the Gomantak Bahujan Bhandari Samaj since 2012. He is also vice president of Goencho Raponkarancho Ekvott since 2012 and was recently re-elected to the post.

Valpoi – Ashish Kanekar

A former Councillor of Valpoi Municipal Council, Ashish Kanekar is a young and dynamic Engineer-businessman with strong grassroot support of youth, both in the town and outlying Panchayat areas.

Inspired by the grassroot working style and AAP’s commitment to clean and honest politics, Ashish joined the party recently to join forces in the fight against Corruption and the self-serving vote-bank politics of the current politicians.