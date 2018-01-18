Aam Aadmi party(AAP), Goa, today came in support of Tourist Taxi operators stating that the Government has been targeting the taxi operators without understanding their grievances.

“For too long the taxi trade in Goa has been demonised as if they are the only ones responsible for all ills plaguing tourism,” said AAP Convenor Elvis Gomes.

“Politicians have used and abused these operators. Just because of a few errant taxi operators, the entire industry should not be branded as bad,“ said Gomes adding that a proper uninterrupted dialogue with the taxi operators by the Government was the only way out.