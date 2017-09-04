Home News AAP demands apology from Goa minister for mocking NRIs News AAP demands apology from Goa minister for mocking NRIs By Digital Goa - September 4, 2017, 10 :32 pm The AAP on Monday demanded an apology from Goa Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte, who had mocked non-resident Goans for being over-critical of the BJP-led coalition government, while claiming that those who have left Goa’s shores have no love for home. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS North Goa Taxi drivers oppose speed governors Digital Goa - September 4, 2017, 10 :28 pm Goa Traffic Police creates awareness about road safety Digital Goa - September 4, 2017, 9 :41 pm Stakeholders resolve to develop state of the art Tourism Infrastructure in Coastal Belts within... Digital Goa - September 4, 2017, 9 :19 pm Electricity Department App launched Digital Goa - September 4, 2017, 9 :13 pm