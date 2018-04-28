AAP on Saturday submitted a representation to the state Law Minister Francis D’Souza demanding relief from FEMA committee for Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) of Goan origin
“OCI’s should not be harassed as they have the full right to property including inherited property under the Law of the Land,” AAP said. The party also demanded immediate withdrawal of the illegal administrative directions issued by the Law department in this regard.
