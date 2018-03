Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday condemned the formation of new PDAs terming it as a “ pay back time” alleging that PDAs are formed to meet old commitments. AAP called upon the people of Goa to rise against PDAs and ensure that planning is given to the people through the panchayats and municipalities on the basis of swaraj. “This scam called PDAs need to be scrapped like the RP 2011,” stated AAP.