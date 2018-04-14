The requirement of obtaining NOC from FEMA committee for Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) is a fraud alleged Aam Admi Party.

AAP alleged that it was done to keep a tab on the sale of property by Goans going abroad so that greedy agents could create a situation to corner some of those properties.

Demanding that the OCI’s should not be harassed as they have the full right to property including inherited property, AAP said that the Law Minister should immediately stop this additional requirement imposed on OCI’s.