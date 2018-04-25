The Aam Aadmi party today filed an FIR against unknown persons with the Panaji Police for creating and circulating a video directed against the Church in Goa. AAP leader Valmiki Naik who has filed the complaint said, “This is a criminal act meant to incite hatred and communal passions and promote enmity between communities and to disturb peaceful fabric of Goa”.

Naik appealed to the police to track the source through its cyber cell and prosecute the offenders adding, “This will send a strong message that communalism and incitement of hatred has no place in a society like Goa.”