Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa paid floral tributes to Opinion Poll leader late Shabhu Desai at his memorial in Cuncolim on Tuesday, Jan 16, commemorated as Opinion Poll Day. AAP Party leader Elvis Gomes, who hails from Cuncolim called upon the people to unite to fight growing fascism in the State and alleged that the Government was turning a deaf ear to the voice of the people