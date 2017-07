The Goa Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) today rubbished the allegation made by Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral that the culprit arrested by the police in connection with the recent incidents of desecration of religious symbols is AAP volunteer.

“The accused, Francis Pereira, is neither an AAP volunteer nor was he associated in anyway with our Curchorem team in any party activity. MLA’s claim that the culprit is an “active supporter” of AAP is absurd,” said AAP.