Aam Admi Party today slammed the government for celebrating Opinion Poll day while being in coalition with MG Party. “It is hypocrisy of the government and Goa Forward(GF) to celebrate opinion poll day by sharing power with MGP,” alleged AAP.
First come out from the government and then celebrate Opinion poll day advised AAP. The party paid tribute to the Jack Sequira statue at Donapaul
AAP slams govt for celebrating opinion poll day while being in alliance with MGP
