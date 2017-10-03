Home News AAP student wing launched News AAP student wing launched By Digital Goa - October 3, 2017, 7 :42 pm CYSS Goa, Student Wing of Aam Admi Party(AAP) Goa was launched today in the presence of National CYSS leader and AAP National Joint Secretary, Akshay Marathe, AAP leaders and supporters. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Dedicated Mamlatdars to be deputed to expedite tenancy cases – Rohan Digital Goa - October 3, 2017, 7 :50 pm KTC Bus stand Panaji Catches Fire, Loss in crores Team Digital Goa - October 3, 2017, 12 :19 am Prostitution racket: Calangute police seal premises in Arpora Digital Goa - September 29, 2017, 10 :47 pm 7 illegal kiosk & handcarts removed at Zuarinagar Digital Goa - September 29, 2017, 6 :06 pm