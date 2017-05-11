Home News AAP to contest Panaji Bypoll News AAP to contest Panaji Bypoll By Team Digital Goa - May 11, 2017, 12 :05 pm Aam Admi Party (AAP) today announced that they will contest Panaji bypoll. “Candidate who will contest from Panaji will be decided later,” said AAP leader Valmiki Naik. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa Assembly unanimously passes the GST Bill 2016 Team Digital Goa - May 9, 2017, 4 :04 pm 2 arrested for impersonating NEET candidates at Vasco centre Team Digital Goa - May 8, 2017, 12 :11 pm Mining corridors to decongest roads to come up in 3 years Team Digital Goa - May 8, 2017, 12 :09 pm Spotted Dirt on Beaches? Whatsapp 9225580100 Team Digital Goa - May 8, 2017, 12 :07 pm