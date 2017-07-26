Aam Aadmi Party will decide on contesting Panaji bye polls after the announcement of elections.

However, party will not run away from its responsibility to the people of Panaji, said Elvis Gomes.

Referring to the recent political development of Babush joining Goa Forward party, Gomes said that it is not surprising because Vijay and Parrikar always had settings with Babush.

Goa Forward has today embraced a politician who had put Goa on sale, he added. Valmiki Naik charged CM Parrikar of fooling the people of Panaji for last 15 years. “There is no development in Panaji in 15 years, he gets elected by bulldozing the opposition”, he added.