The AAM AADMI party(AAP) Goa today said that it will take the government to court for promoting corruption through tendering process. In the PWD and other depts the bids for carrying out public works restrict the bidder in any tender, from quoting below 20% of the estimated cost in the case of buildings , roads, water supply and sewer works AAP pointed out. “This is not only causing loss to the exchequer but also discriminated between contractors thus eliminating those contractors who were unable to meet the demands of the Minister and his officials,” AAP alleged.