Women Front of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa has made a representation to the Superintendent of Police, South Goa demanding strengthening of Women Police Station (WPS) in South Goa.

“Deprived of all basic amenities and severely lacking in facilities, the south Goa WPS, which are supposed to cater to the entire south Goa women population, belies all government claims of women’s development and empowerment,” alleged AAP.

AAP also pointed out that the police help desks for women, which were set up at some police stations few years ago were rendered defunct owing to lack of women staff