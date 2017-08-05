The 500 bedded District Hospital at Margao is completed about 50%, the house was told in a written reply by the Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane. The expected date of completion of the Rs 99.6 crore worth project is 31st May, 2018 and as soon as the work of construction of building is complete in all respect, the South Goa District Hospital will be inaugurated he added.

Existing all services of Hospicio Hospital Margao along with the manpower will work in the new premises the minister said replying to a starred question by congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.