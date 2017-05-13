Goa international airport frequented by thousands of tourists from across the globe does not have a single ATM machine outside it. This was highlighted when a passenger who was present during the flagging off of the AC Coach from Airport to Calangute complained that he had no cash to travel around as there was no ATM to withdraw the same. “We are in talks with the banks to set up ATMs outside the airport terminal,” said Airport director B C H Negi further pointing out that there is an ATM inside the terminal.