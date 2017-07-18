Home News ACB chargsheets Calvert Gonsalves and 2 others in disproportionate assets case News ACB chargsheets Calvert Gonsalves and 2 others in disproportionate assets case By Team Digital Goa - July 18, 2017, 10 :27 pm Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of directorate of Vigilance has filed provisional chargesheet against former panch member of Colva, Calvert Gonsalves and two others in disproportionate assets case. The case was filed in 2014. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Pumping of oil from grounded Lucky Seven begins Team Digital Goa - July 18, 2017, 9 :59 pm Incessant rain causes havoc in Sattari, traffic affected on Goa-Belgaum road Team Digital Goa - July 18, 2017, 9 :10 pm Speaker disallows adjournment motion by opposition, house adjourned second time Team Digital Goa - July 18, 2017, 2 :46 pm Circular can be amended if the need be, no need to withdraw it –CM Team Digital Goa - July 18, 2017, 1 :51 pm