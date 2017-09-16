Digital Goa – Anti Corruption Branch(ACB) has filed FIR against senior Congressman and Leader of Opposition Chandrakant(Babu) Kavlekar and his wife in disproportionate assets case. According to sources ACB has raided Kavlekar’s house at Betul and his office at Margao. Kavlekar apparently is out of station.

The case against him was filed in the year 2012. ACB had conducted preliminary inquiry and referred the report to State government in the year 2013. Chief Secretary gave his assent to file FIR yesterday. Police sources said that his assets are worth Rs four crore which are more than his proportionate income.