Special Judicial Magistrate (SJM) Mapusa, Sudin Sangodkar today said that Anti Corruption Beareau(ACB) has not followed proper procedure in the bribery case.

He said he was summoned by ACB without prior sanction of the court. He said there should be a sanction of the High Court or administrative judge to call him for investigation.

Court peon Tilu Aroskar was allegedly caught red-handed by ACB while accepting a bribe of Rs 200 for releasing an impounded two-wheeler