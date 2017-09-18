Home News ACB may summon Kavlekar for questionning in DA case News ACB may summon Kavlekar for questionning in DA case By Digital Goa - September 18, 2017, 9 :35 pm The Goa Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is likely to summon Opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar for questionning anytime this week after booking him in a disproportionate assets case last week. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS IMD withdraws extreme rainfall warning Digital Goa - September 18, 2017, 9 :45 pm Governor launches Web based App ERONET Digital Goa - September 18, 2017, 9 :39 pm Lucky 7 moves 300 mtrs off Miramar beach and hits sand bar Digital Goa - September 18, 2017, 6 :09 pm Dr. Chandrakant Porob is new Project Director of GSACS Digital Goa - September 18, 2017, 6 :07 pm