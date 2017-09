Accused and victim in minors kidnapping case were brought to Ponda Police station from Jharkhand today. Incident had occurred last week. One Manoj Bauri, a native of Jharkhand had kidnapped a minor girl from Ponda taluka. Earlier Kiran Kurade, a friend of Bauri and native of Kolhapur was held on the day of the incident for helping the accused to run away. Kurade had dropped duo at Railway station.