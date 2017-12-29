Activists from Goa under the banner of ‘Mhadayi Amchi Aavay (Mahadayi our mother)’ today demanded withdrawal of letter sent to Karnataka BJP Chief B S Yeddyurappa by the Goa Chief Minister for discussion to provide Mahadai river water to Karnataka. The activists have called for a protest meet on Dec 30 at 5pm at Gandhi Chowk, Mapusa against the letter and warned of intensifying the protest if due actions are not taken by the govt.

“We demand that CM withdraws the letter. The government is misusing Mahadayi issue for political gains,” said the activists.

Warning against the misuse of the issue by politicians for political gains they said, “Elected MLAs have become silent on this issue.”

“We strongly condemn this action as people of Goa, Mahadayi Bachao Abhiyan members and other activists were not taken into confidence. We are holding this protest to demand immediate withdrawal of this letter,” said activists while speaking to media in the city.

The group appealed to the people of Goa, activists and other leaders to join the protest in Mapusa.